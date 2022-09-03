USC football vs. Rice: Live updates, highlights from 2022 season opener

Follow along for highlights and big plays from USC's first game under Lincoln Riley

The Lincoln Riley era has finally arrived for USC football.

The Trojans kicked off their 2022 season on Saturday at home against Rice at 3 p.m. The game is streaming live on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Follow along for big play and scoring highlights as fans get their first look at Riley's high-octane offense and Alex Grinch's new-look defense.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATES

7-0 USC, 11:18 left: Well, that didn't take long. USC took the opening kickoff and marched down the field for a quick touchdown, culminating with a six-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison with 11:18 left in the first quarter.

7-7, 3:09 left: Not a great start for Grinch's defense. The Trojans couldn't get off the field on third down and Rice mounted a 16-play, 74-yard drive to tie the game with 3:09 left in the opener quarter.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATES

14-7 USC, 14:13 left: Stanford transfer Austin Jones scored on a 4-yard run to give USC the lead right back and cap an 11-play 84-yard drive.

21-7 USC, 10:49 left: Raleek Brown is doing Raleek Brown things. The former Mater Dei star scored his first college touchdown on a 14-yard run to extend USC's lead. A true freshman, Brown is one of the fastest backs in the country, and he showed all of it here.