USC football vs. Stanford odds: Trojans open as 9-point favorites in Pac-12 opener

USC was impressive in its home opener under Lincoln Riley, but how will the Trojans fare in their first road game of the season?

The oddsmakers like their chances.

USC is a 9-point favorite to beat Stanford on the road Saturday, in the Pac-12 football opener for both teams.

Here are the betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -9; Over/under 65.5

USC scored 66 points against Rice, but 21 of those came from the defense. The Trojans led 59-14 with 1:38 left in the third quarter before emptying their bench. They were well on their way to 70-plus points if Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison and company had played more than three quarters.

Stanford's home opener against Colgate was much closer. The Cardinal pulled away late for a 41-10 victory. Stanford led 28-7 at half and 28-10 entering the fourth quarter. Colgate kept it close behind an opportunistic defense - including a scoop-and-score TD in the first quarter - and a running game that generated 159 yards on the ground.

Early prediction: USC 38, Stanford 24

What do you think?