Skip to main content

USC football vs. Stanford odds: Trojans open as 9-point favorites in Pac-12 opener

Stanford beat Colgate 41-10 in its season opener

USC was impressive in its home opener under Lincoln Riley, but how will the Trojans fare in their first road game of the season?

The oddsmakers like their chances.

USC is a 9-point favorite to beat Stanford on the road Saturday, in the Pac-12 football opener for both teams. 

Here are the betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -9; Over/under 65.5

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USC scored 66 points against Rice, but 21 of those came from the defense. The Trojans led 59-14 with 1:38 left in the third quarter before emptying their bench. They were well on their way to 70-plus points if Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison and company had played more than three quarters.

Stanford's home opener against Colgate was much closer. The Cardinal pulled away late for a 41-10 victory. Stanford led 28-7 at half and 28-10 entering the fourth quarter. Colgate kept it close behind an opportunistic defense - including a scoop-and-score TD in the first quarter - and a running game that generated 159 yards on the ground.

Early prediction: USC 38, Stanford 24

What do you think?

Lincoln Riley USC football
Football

What Lincoln Riley said after USC's victory over Rice

By All Trojans Staff
IMG_0109
Football

What Alex Grinch said about USC's defensive performance in 66-14 win over Rice

By All Trojans Staff
Shane Lee USC football
Football

3 takeaways from USC football's 66-14 win over Rice

By Wyatt Allsup
USC Trojans Rice college football5
Football

Photos: USC football explodes for 66-14 win over Rice in first game under Lincoln Riley

By All Trojans Staff
Raleek Brown USC football
Football

USC football vs. Rice: Live updates recap, highlights from Trojans' 66-14 win

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC football
Football

Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era

By All Trojans Staff
calen bullock
Football

Look: USC's Calen Bullock returns interception 93 yards for a touchdown

By All Trojans Staff
USATSI_18138831
Football

USC football vs. Rice: How to watch, live stream, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff