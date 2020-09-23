USC Morning Buzz: Is Pac-12 Lagging Mountain West?

Does it bother you that the Mountain West is going to meet Thursday with the intention of starting the season Oct. 24?

That's a full week before the Pac-12 is expected to start.

Why does it matter? An extra game might have national implications for the Pac-12.

Let's face it, the Pac-12's best chance for the College Football Playoff is a season with less than 10 games because it means less chances for a team to blow it. Remember, Oregon lost to Arizona State in Game 11 last season.

But an 8-0 Pac-12 team might have a better case than a 7-0 Pac-12 team.

It's a nice thought but at this point, Oct. 31 looks like the earliest date for the Pac-12.