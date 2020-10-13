AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: One Tradition Won't Be Observed

Scott Wolf

Everyone knows the vaunted history of USC's No. 55, which is supposed to go to a special linebacker.

And there's kind of been a nice tradition with No. 35, most notably worn by Riki Gray and Scott Ross. It was also worn by Jeff Kopp and recently, Cameron Smith.

This year No. 35 is being worn by punter Michael McAllister.

So USC will not have a No. 55 or No. 35 at linebacker this season. It's hard to find a No. 55, but it should be able to find a No. 35.

  • With so much focus on JT Daniels at Georgia, what's going on with Jack Sears at Boise State?

Boise starts its season Oct. 24. So far, last year's starter, Hank Bachmeier appears to be getting the No. 1 reps and Sears is currently practicing with the second team.

Comments

No Hard Feelings For Reggie Bush

Former Heisman winner welcomed to USC with open arms

Scott Wolf

by

MarquisDeSade

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Trojans' recruiting is on the upswing again

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Will Start Contact Practice On Wednesday

A full breakdown of USC's practice and injury report.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

yeateam

The USC Daily: Day 3 Of Training Camp Under Wraps

Information is limited during lockdown

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Sunday Buzz: Trojans Move In Top 25

Also: Lane Kiffin denies stealing Alabama's defensive signals

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Saturday Notes

Is Todd Orlando feeling satisfaction over Texas' defensive performances

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Lands Four-Star Tight End

Why are Trojans offering another Class of 2021 QB?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Trojans hold first official practice today

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Has Lengthy Injury List Before First Practice

Trojans lose projected starter Jordan Iosefa

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Morning Buzz: The Tragic Story Of 1989 USC Linebackers

Five of 12 linebackers on 1989 depth chart have died

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me