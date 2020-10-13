USC Morning Buzz: One Tradition Won't Be Observed

Everyone knows the vaunted history of USC's No. 55, which is supposed to go to a special linebacker.

And there's kind of been a nice tradition with No. 35, most notably worn by Riki Gray and Scott Ross. It was also worn by Jeff Kopp and recently, Cameron Smith.

This year No. 35 is being worn by punter Michael McAllister.

So USC will not have a No. 55 or No. 35 at linebacker this season. It's hard to find a No. 55, but it should be able to find a No. 35.

With so much focus on JT Daniels at Georgia, what's going on with Jack Sears at Boise State?

Boise starts its season Oct. 24. So far, last year's starter, Hank Bachmeier appears to be getting the No. 1 reps and Sears is currently practicing with the second team.