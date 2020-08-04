AllTrojans
USC Morning Buzz: Safety Chase Williams Signed Letter To Larry Scott

Scott Wolf

USC safety Chase Williams was one of 11 players who signed a letter to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott that sought daily meetings to discuss player safety and systemic racial injustices among other issues.

"We are eager to hear more about your concerns and very happy to discuss,” Scott wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Sports Illustrated. “I will come back to you in the coming days following discussion with our members and student-athlete leaders to schedule a call for this week to discuss the matters that you have raised.”

Looks like this will last for awhile before it reaches any kind of solution.

  • Meanwhile, Washington State coach Nick Rolovich backed down from a comment Sunday to wide receiver Kassidy Woods that joining the Pac-12 reform movement could hurt his standing with the football program.

 “Without knowing the concerns of the group, I regret that my words cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition," Rolovich said in a statement Monday.

"WSU football student-athletes who have expressed support for the #WeAreUnited group will continue to be welcome to all team-related activities, unless they choose to opt out for health and safety reasons.”

What was Rolovich thinking Sunday? Did he consider the impact it would have on recruiting to shun players who wanted to be part of the Pac-12 players' group?

Talk about tone deaf. It's no wonder he did an about face on Monday.

