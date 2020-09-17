AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: The Pac-12 Suddenly Moves When Forced To

Scott Wolf

Wow, things are moving so fast. 

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told ESPN on Wednesday night that in a best-case scenario games could begin by the “end of October-early November.”

What bothers me is the the Pac-12 (and its members) were suddenly talking to everyone Wednesday: the governors, county health officials, etic.

Why? Because the Big Ten decided to play football, that's why.

This was a complete repeat of August, when the Big Ten canceled its season. The Pac-12 followed back then and it followed again Wednesday.

Why hadn't the Pac-12 provided Oregon health officials with any written plans for an upcoming season or even details of its rapid-response test system?

It could have done this any time in  the past two weeks. But instead it moved at its usual leisurely pace.

Why? Because the Big Ten  wasn't playing.

Once the Pac-12 lost its cover, look how fast it moved to get back on the field.

I'm sure it will use an excuse about how it didn't have its testing system in place and still needed time. But it didn't hesitate Wednesday.

It's funny how the conference of followers can move when it wants to move.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morning Buzz: Maybe USC Should Use Its Professional Muscle To Aid Athletes

Football team tells Gov. Gavin Newsom it wants to return to field

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Big Ten Football Is Back, What About Pac-12?

Is conference pursuing return in fall?

Scott Wolf

by

stephenmcghghy

Will Pac-12 Be Considered For College Football Playoff?

A fall season looks likely but may be too late for national title consideration

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Ohio State's Response To BIG10 News

What does this mean for the PAC 12?

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Vault91

California, Oregon Lift Restrictions To Pave Way For Pac-12 Season

Report: Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke to USC today

Scott Wolf

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Another week without a loss for the 2020 Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Players Write Letter Asking For Football To Resume

Trojans send letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking to start college football again

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

Former USC OT Zach Banner Suffers Season Ending Knee Injury

During Week 1 Steelers vs. Giants

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Recruit Leaves California To Play

Trojan commit wants to play football in fall before enrolling at USC

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70