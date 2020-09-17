USC Morning Buzz: The Pac-12 Suddenly Moves When Forced To

Wow, things are moving so fast.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott told ESPN on Wednesday night that in a best-case scenario games could begin by the “end of October-early November.”

What bothers me is the the Pac-12 (and its members) were suddenly talking to everyone Wednesday: the governors, county health officials, etic.

Why? Because the Big Ten decided to play football, that's why.

This was a complete repeat of August, when the Big Ten canceled its season. The Pac-12 followed back then and it followed again Wednesday.

Why hadn't the Pac-12 provided Oregon health officials with any written plans for an upcoming season or even details of its rapid-response test system?

It could have done this any time in the past two weeks. But instead it moved at its usual leisurely pace.

Why? Because the Big Ten wasn't playing.

Once the Pac-12 lost its cover, look how fast it moved to get back on the field.

I'm sure it will use an excuse about how it didn't have its testing system in place and still needed time. But it didn't hesitate Wednesday.

It's funny how the conference of followers can move when it wants to move.