The USC Trojans enter the 2026 college football season facing massive expectations. The Trojans' defense has struggled in its four years under coach Lincoln Riley; however, there's some optimism for this season. Arriving to help fight those struggles are new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and Michigan State Spartans transfer defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.

VanSumeren was one of the Trojans' major defensive transfer pickups in the portal, arriving in Los Angeles after three seasons with the Spartans, where he produced 79 total tackles and three sacks.

While VanSumeren has yet to play a down in the cardinal and gold, his impact since arriving in Los Angeles has been positive for his teammates. VanSumeren has emerged as a leader, pushing his teammates on the Trojans' defense to improve every single day.

As the Trojans prepare for their season opener on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans, VanSumeren spoke about the standards he’s set for his Trojan teammates and the impact they could have on the season.

What Alex VanSumeren Said

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standards Set For His Teammates

“How you do one thing is how you do everything. No matter what we’re doing, we’re going to continue to compete, and we’re going to hold each other to it. And if we’re not at the standard, you know you’re gonna call them up to meet the standard.”

The Way Gary Patterson Prepares For a Game

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“I would just say his intensity. He’s very focused no matter who we’re going against; scouts, every rep matters, and it needs to be perfect so we can execute.”

Confidence About Defensive Line

“Our preparation. That’s the biggest thing. When the bullets are flying, you fall back on your training. You don’t rise to the occasion. Our preparation from January to now with Coach Sky Jones and Coach Noah leading us, we’ve been putting in a lot of work, and you reap what you sow."

His Mentality



“I would just know the whole defense, not just what I have. When you know the full defense, you can really like expand your knowledge, and it can just help you play even faster.”

Where His Intensity Comes From

“The way I was raised, and it's my hometown where I come from, full of hardworking people, and I love this game of football. I want to be the best at it. I love this game, and every time I get to go out and compete, I put it all on the line for my teammates.”

Jide Abasiri

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He’s been great even when I first got here. He’s a great person first and foremost. He’s a guy that everyone in the d-line room is welcoming in with open arms, really supported me, especially when you never know what you’re going to get when you transfer and come into a room, but he’s been a phenomenal teammate, and we definitely push each other and elevate the room and the whole team.”

Leadership Qualities

“I was a leader in the past at my previous institution, so I knew coming here wouldn’t change. I still need to lead these guys, and it's been great. Especially, you have to be careful about how you do it being a new guy. So, first of all, they've got to know how you work and how you go about your business. So that’s what I did when I first got here, and I had to earn their trust. I did that, and I’m thankful to be in the position I’m in, and I’m going to lead these guys every day.”

Advice For Freshmen Playing in Their First Game

“The first time you run out there, you’re going to have a lot of emotions and stuff, but the ball is still ball. It’s 53 and a third. It’s 120 yards a field. It doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter who’s watching. It’s the same exact thing as practice. That’s what I’m going to tell these guys, and they just got to treat it like they do every single day; it’s nothing new.”

Jahkeem Stewart

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jahkeem’s great; he’s very mature. He’s going to be back as soon as possible. He’s a warrior.”

Tobias Raymond Adjusting to Playing Center

"He’s a veteran. He’s played multiple positions. I remember he was playing tackle last year when I played him and guard. He knows how to play up and down the line. It’s nothing that he’s not prepared for. He’s going to do a phenomenal job, and you guys are going to see that.”

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