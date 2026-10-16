USC Trojans Quarterbacks in the NFL Dealing With Rocky Starts

The USC Trojans have 29 former players on activel NFL rosters with a handful more currently on practice squads, but Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold arguably have the biggest spotlights on them mainly thanks to the position they play but also because of the success enjoyed by both.

While Williams is still looking to make his mark in the league, the former USC Heisman Trophy winner entered the NFL with great expectations as the undisputed No. 1 overall pick in his NFL Draft class. On the other hand, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are currently looking to defend their Super Bowl title after an impressive run during the 2025 season as well as the playoffs.

Oct 8, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the field during a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Williams is working his way back from a hamstring injury, and Darnold has already thrown seven interceptions through six games, already halfway to the 14 interceptions he threw during Seattle's Super Bowl-winning season.

Sam Darnold, Seahawks Lose on Thursday Nith Football

Darnold became the first ever former USC quarterback to start in a Super Bowl, and he subsequently became the first former Trojans signal-caller to win the Super Bowl as his team's starting quarterback. However, Darnold and the Seahawks are off to a rocky start while defending their Super Bowl title.

After falling to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, Seattle currently holds a 3-3 record. En route to winning the Super Bowl, the Seahawks only lost two regular season games in 2025, already surpassing that total in 2026. As a result, Darnold and company are helping to prove how much a Super Bowl hangover can impact a team.

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold, himself, is also struggling. The former Trojans start completed 67.7 percent of his passes during his first year in Seattle, but in 2026, Darnold is currently completing 60.4 percent of his passes on top of the seven interceptions. However, the schedule has not been one to favor any offense as Seattle has faced New England, San Francisco, and Denver through the first six games of the season.

After the Thursday Night Football loss, the Seahawks will be back in prime time, facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 25.

Caleb Williams Keeping Injury Details Private

In Chicago, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams has not played since week 2 in the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings, missing three games total so far.

Dealing with a hamstring injury, Williams did return to practice before Chicago takes on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 18. Despite being a full participant in practice, his status for the Falcons game in week 6 has not yet been announced by the Bears.

When meeting with the media, Williams clarified that none of the reports on his hamstring injury have been accurate, and the former USC star chose not to share any of the correct details in his press conference, believing the information was "not deserved."

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Williams did share some positive updates on his rehab without confirming when he will be able to return to live game action:

"I can move, I can run," Williams said. "I hit a top speed the other day, one of my high speeds I've ever hit and so I can move, I can run, I've got strength. ... Just going through the stress test because obviously fibers and things like that in your hamstrings and muscles have to connect back together to be able to go out there and play a 60-minute game."

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