USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins LIVE Game Thread

Claudette Montana Pattison

The USC Trojans will travel to the Rose Bowl for their last game of the regular season on Saturday. With the famous Victory Bell at stake, both teams will wear their home jerseys in this crosstown rival matchup and compete for a W.

The Trojans will look to go 5-0 today, the first time the program has done so in 14 years. A win for USC could push Clay Helton's Trojans into the Pac-12 Championship for a shot at the Pac-12 title.

1st Quarter:

12:40 - Kedon Slovis' pass near midfield intercepted by Quentin Lake on the opening drive.

9:15 - Slovis with a beautiful loft pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown for 16-yards to give USC some breathing room after being backed up inside its own 4-yard line two plays prior.

3:05 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson's pass complete to Ethan Fernea for a 33-yard touchdown. UCLA off to the early lead 7-0.

1:00 - Vavae Malepeai with four straight rushing attempts, including two first downs as USC enters into UCLA territory.

End of the 1st Quarter. UCLA 7 - USC 0.

2nd Quarter:

13:58 - Slovis is sacked by Caleb Johnson for a loss of five yards to make it 4th and 18.

13:33 - The 48-yard field goal attempt by Parker Lewis is NO GOOD. Far right. UCLA maintains a 7-0 lead.

9:00 - Bad unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against USC's Olaijah Griffin. Turns a 3rd and 9 into 15 yards and a first down.

8:41 - Touchdown UCLA. Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the 21-yard screen pass to Demetric Felton to go up two touchdowns. Bruins 14, Trojans 0.

7:34 - Slovis finds Drake London deep down the field for the 65-yard touchdown. London broke several tackles to fight his way into the end zone. UCLA 14 - USC 7.

6:55 - Thompson-Robinson's pass is tipped and intercepted by Isaiah Pola-Mao. A great diving pick by the Trojan defense. USC in business inside the UCLA 30 yard line.

5:09 - Slovis sacked by Mo Osling III for a loss of 9 yards.

3:26 - Parker Lewis converts the 42-yard field goal after the USC drive stalled after a penalty and UCLA sack. Bruins still up by four, 14-10.

2:02 - Thompson-Robinson scatters into USC territory with a 22-yard designed QB run. Bruins on the move.

0:20 - Thompson-Robinson completes a pass to Felton for 12 yds and a UCLA TD right before the half. UCLA leads 21-10.

End of the 2nd Quarter: UCLA 21 - USC 10.

3rd Quarter:

