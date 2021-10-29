USC vs. Arizona: Three Offensive Players To Know

The 3-4 USC Trojans take on the 0-7 Arizona Wildcats, led by new head coach Jedd Fisch. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles California, as the Trojans look to break their home losing streak.

Three Players To Watch - USC Trojans

Quarterback, Jaxson Dart

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart has been inching his way back to a full recovery since tearing his meniscus against Washington State. Now medically cleared, interim head coach Donte Williams expects the Utah native to be 'ready to go' this weekend. And who knows... we might see some flashes of the youngster on Saturday.

Running Back, Keaontay Ingram

Ingram has proven to be a valuable weapon for the Trojans offense and rushing attack this season. In South Bend, the Texas transfer finished the night with 138 yards, 24 carries and one touchdown. Expect to see offensive coordinator Graham Harrell get Ingram involved once again.

The Entire Offensive Line

USC center Brett Neilon said it best in South Bend, "It’s just that, almost, we’re allergic to the end zone.” And that has been an ongoing issue for the Trojans all season. To add, last week, USC's offensive line allowed three sacks on quarterback Kedon Slovis.

O-Line coach Clay McGuire was unhappy with his unit's performance against Notre Dame, expect to see some adjustments this Saturday.



Three Players To Watch - Arizona Wildcats

Quarterback, Will Plummer

The Wildcats have rotated though quarterbacks this season like none other. With South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud and Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz both out for the rest of the 2021 season due to injury, backup Will Plummer will get the start. Plummer has gone 49-of-91, with 442 yards, two TDs, and five interceptions this season.

Running Back, Drake Anderson

The Wildcats expect to get sophomore tailback Drake Anderson back on Saturday after suffering a shoulder injury earlier this season. Anderson has run for 239 yards on 63 carries and scored one touchdown this year. Expect to see him in the mix on Saturday.

Wide Receiver, Stanley Berryhill Jr.

Arizona's receiving unit is led by junior wideout Stanley Berryhill Jr.

Berryhill will look to dominate the Wildcats' passing offense against the Trojans' stout defense. This season Berryhill has averaged 7.7 catches per game with 54 catches total for 465 yards.

