USC vs ASU QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs Jayden Daniels

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC and Arizona State have two of the most competitive quarterbacks in the Pac12 one could argue. Kedon Slovis and Jayden Daniels are both retuning starters and are expected to show progress in year 2. 

Last season, Daniels went 205-338 a 60.7% completion average. He threw for 2,943 yards had 17 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. Daniel's biggest strength by far is his ability to protect the football and make smart decisions. As USC's defense prepares for this week 1 matchup the question is how can the Trojans place pressure on ASU's offense to force turn overs. Clay Helton mentioned in a press conference on Monday, that offensively Jayden Daniel's poses to be one of ASU's greatest weapons.

"His production as a true freshman was evident both in the passing game and how he creates athletically. But what was more impressive is him not turning the ball over" (Helton).

Turnovers were a weaker point for Kedon Slovis last season. In 2019, Slovis threw 9 interceptions. However, Slovis went 282-392 a 71.9% completion average, thew for 3,502 yards, and had 30 touchdowns. 

When Slovis was thrown into the spotlight last year he was only 17 years old. Naturally, stepping into the "leader" position that a quarterback typically embodies was not so natural for a young kid playing with veteran starters. Nows a returning starter for year 2, Slovis' mental progression has improved.

"I think he feels more comfortable checking routes or checking plays than he probably did last year if he sees something he feels more comfortable attacking it" (Harrell).

(USC) Bottom Line: 

Although you can expect to see a run game in Graham Harrell's offense this year, you can expect to see Slovis' slinging it down the field to one of USC's talented wide receivers. Clay Helton and Graham Harrell have focused on fine tuning details with each player this season. For Kedon Slovis that was putting on some weight (Slovis now sits at 215 LBS) and getting reps in and out of the pocket. Should USC's offensive line be able to provide time and protection for this young QB, Slovis should be in a good position excel.

(ASU) Bottom Line:

Arizona State lost one of their primary receiving options (WR) Brandon Aiyuk this year. In 2019, he had 1,192 receiving yards, the fifth most in ASU single season history. The likely replacement for Aiyuk will be (WR) Frank Darby, a 6'1", 200 pound offensive weapon for the Sun Devils. Finding those dangerous targets will be key for Jayden Daniels and ASU's offense to be a highly competitive team this year.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

There are two predictions for Saturday. Many have ASU being the only defeat of the season for the Trojans. Others say we will see what bringing in coordinators that can do for a team. I am optimistic going with the latter but fear the former. The only thing that could possibly be good thing about losing to ASU would be finally dumping the weakest link on the coaching staff.

