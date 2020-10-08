USC Will Be Free Of Classes For Four Games

USC opens football season Nov. 7.

Classes for the fall semester end on Nov. 13 and final exams are Nov. 17-24.

So that means USC won't even be in school for at least four games.

This is sort of a reversal of normal times. In a typical year, USC players attend class the entire season because the university is on the semester system.

But schools on the quarter system usually get about the first month of the season without attending classes.

This is just one of many things different about this season. But I wonder how much easier it will be for the players without having to worry about classes the final four games.