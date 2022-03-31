Skip to main content

USC WR Brenden Rice Shares 2022 Spring Goals

Rice is a transfer from Colorado, and signed with USC in January.

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, following spring football practice. Rice is a transfer from Colorado, and signed with USC in January. 

Here are some top quotes from All Trojans interview with Rice.

USC WR Brenden Rice 

USC WR Brenden Rice 

Brenden Rice on USC's offense:

“Heck yea. We are going deep. We want to hit those big shots.... I can’t wait. I just can’t wait to be out here.”

Brenden Rice on playing inside or outside:

“You have to be versatile as a receiver. You have to be able to be inside and outside. That’s where you get your money...[and] moving around the field helps the offense and it helps the team.”

Brenden Rice on standout DB's:

“These guys are in it to win it. They’re going at me, stepping up trying to do certain things. That’s the competition aspect of this. You want to see everybody want the same mind, focus and hunger — just to be great at something.”

Brenden Rice on goals for 2022:

“Right now we are going to focus on the team, try to get better, [and] try to get this chemistry with Caleb [Williams], and we will go from there. Honestly, we can do anything we put our minds too, and that’s all that matters.”

Rice spent two seasons at Colorado and recorded 27 receptions for 419 yards with five touchdowns.

