Four Star Defensive Back Commits to USC Following Victory Over WSU

Ephesians Prysock, four-star cornerback from Bishop Alemany High School decided that what he saw on Saturday from Donte Williams was enough to end his recruitment.

[READ: USC QB Kedon Slovis Injury Status Confirmed]

Prysock announced his verbal commitment to Trojans, on Saturday following USC's 45-14 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The 2022 cornerback hails from Mission Hills, Calif and sits at 6'3", 170-pounds. He is the No. 26 overall cornerback in the nation, and the No. 16 overall player in the state of California. Prysock had offers from 19 schools including Arizona State, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan.

Despite USC firing head coach Clay Helton on Monday, the California native decided that Southern California would be the best fit for him going forward. SI All-American recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. provided insight to All Trojans, on why Prysock's timing is monumental giving the recent events.

"A commitment so soon after the big change says a lot about the long-standing belief in USC but also, of course, about [Donte] Williams. It’s no surprise that a rare commitment based on perception would come from a semi-local prospect and a defensive back projection in Prysock. Those are the interim coach’s specialty."

Prysock is the eleventh player to commit to USC's 2022 class.

[READ: USC Defeats WSU 45-14]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter