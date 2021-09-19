September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

22' CB Ephesians Prysock Commits to USC Following Victory Over WSU

22' Ephesians Prysock announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Saturday, September 18.
Author:

Ephesians Prysock, four-star cornerback from Bishop Alemany High School decided that what he saw on Saturday from Donte Williams was enough to end his recruitment. 

[READ: USC QB Kedon Slovis Injury Status Confirmed]

Prysock announced his verbal commitment to Trojans, on Saturday following USC's 45-14 win over the Washington State Cougars. 

The 2022 cornerback hails from Mission Hills, Calif and sits at 6'3", 170-pounds. He is the No. 26 overall cornerback in the nation, and the No. 16 overall player in the state of California. Prysock had offers from 19 schools including Arizona State, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan. 

Despite USC firing head coach Clay Helton on Monday, the California native decided that Southern California would be the best fit for him going forward. SI All-American recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. provided insight to All Trojans, on why Prysock's timing is monumental giving the recent events. 

Recommended Articles

"A commitment so soon after the big change says a lot about the long-standing belief in USC but also, of course, about [Donte] Williams. It’s no surprise that a rare commitment based on perception would come from a semi-local prospect and a defensive back projection in Prysock. Those are the interim coach’s specialty."

Prysock is the eleventh player to commit to USC's 2022 class. 

[READ: USC Defeats WSU 45-14]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
Recruiting

Four Star Defensive Back Commits to USC Following Victory Over WSU

USATSI_16779288
Football

USC QB Kedon Slovis Injury Status Confirmed, QB1 Status Questionable?

USATSI_16781178
Football

Donte Williams and Jaxson Dart Lead USC to 45-14 Comeback Victory Over Washington State

USATSI_16781222
Football

USC QB Jaxson Dart Dominates Over Washington State, Alumni Reacts

USATSI_15332262
Football

USC QB Kedon Slovis Appears Injured, Exits Washington State Game

USATSI_15278147
Football

USC vs. Washington State: Three Defensive Players To Watch

Screen Shot 2021-09-18 at 9.41.01 AM
Football

Game Day Hub: USC vs. Washington State

USATSI_11296545
Football

How To Watch: USC vs. Washington State