USC QB Kedon Slovis Injury Status Confirmed, QB1 Status Questionable?

Many are wondering if freshman Jaxson Dart will start for the USC Trojans at quarterback, after an incredible performance in Pullman, Washington leading USC to a 45-14 win.

There are two big questions on everyones minds following USC's comeback win 45-14 over the Washington State Cougars.

That being, what is QB Kedon Slovis' status and will Jaxson Dart start for USC's upcoming contest against the Oregon State Beavers? Interim head coach Donte Williams cleared up any speculation during USC's post game press conference, and addressed both topics head-on.

Despite having a lack of clarity on the exact details of Slovis' injury, Williams expects the three-year starter to be back for practice this coming week.

Dart finished his freshman debut going 30-for-46 with 391 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. But despite his incredible performance, Williams said each quarterback will need to compete for the starting spot this week.

Although many USC fans would like to see Dart back in the rotation next Saturday, the freshman gunslinger will have to compete hard against veteran Kedon Slovis if he wants to replace him permanently as QB1.

Dart brought poise, competitiveness, and tremendous accuracy to the game, which allowed the Trojans to re-gain momentum after coming out slow in the first quarter.

Is it possible that we will see a Kedon Slovis, J.T. Daniels 2.0 moment? Only time will tell, but for now the Trojans head back to Southern California and begin preparing for another home contest against the Oregon State Beavers on September 25.

