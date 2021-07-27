Georgia DL Christen Miller Announces Top-Four

Four-star Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller announced his top-four schools Tuesday.

The Cedar Grove High School product is the the No. 13 overall player in the state of Georgia and No. 20 ranked defensive lineman nationally. The 2022 recruit boasts 25 offers from programs all around the country, but narrowed down his final four to USC, Oregon, Ohio State and Georgia.

Currently 247Sports gives Miller's crystal ball prediction to USC holding 75% odds. Miller's friend DL Mykel Williams, another Peach State treasure has already committed to USC, which could hold some weight with his decision.

Here is SI-All American's evaluation on Miller:

Christen Miller is a born-and-bred defensive tackle. He’s got big, lumbering legs and a stifling punch on an ideal frame (6'5", 280 ponds). He does all the little things right, while playing some of the best competition nationally, like staying square as long as possible on the line of scrimmage. He also uses his hands to feel and follow pulling and trapping offensive linemen. Miller displays that good habit of fighting through down-blocks rather than getting washed, or going up and over to create running lanes all while athletic enough for pass rushing upside. At this time, he appears not as concerned with penetration as he is with block shedding in the middle of the front.

