Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals: "Significant Interest' From Schools Regarding Expansion Opportunities

Summarized points from Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff's address to the public at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, Calif.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff took the stage early Tuesday morning at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, California to publicly address the public for the first time. Kliavkoff covered an array of topics including COVID-19 vaccinations, NIL opportunities, Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, a CFB Playoff expansion and a possible Pac-12 expansion.

Here are some highlights from the commissioner's remarks:

No. 1 - Kliavkoff on the Pac-12's vaccination ratio

Kliavkoff revealed that two-thirds of the Pac-12 football teams are at an 80% vaccination rate and half of them are at or above 90%.

No. 2 - Kliavkoff on Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC conference

"We believe the move by Texas and Oklahoma strengthens our unique position as the only Power 5 conference with teams in the Mountain and Pacific time zones."

No. 3 - Kliavkoff on possible Pac-12 expansion

Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 does not believe an expansion is required. However, he admitted that the league has received interest from others in joining the conference.

No. 4 - Kliavkoff on possible Pac-12 Network distribution

"I wish distribution was better," said Kliavkoff.

No. 5 - Kliavkoff on the priority of the Pac-12 conference

"I want to be 100 percent clear that going forward, the Pac-12 will make all it's decisions in football."

No. 6 - Kliavkoff on discussed expansion with Texas Tech

Kliavkoff declined to answer a question on whether the league has discussed a possible expansion with Texas Tech. He noted that if the league were to consider an expansion, the new schools do not need to have AAU accreditation.

