Isaiah Collier commits to USC Trojans; point guard is No. 1 basketball recruit in country

Andy Enfield has assembled one of the best recruiting classes in the history of USC basketball

Don't look now, but USC is the place to be.

Just one day after landing the top high school girls basketball recruit in the country, the USC Trojans landed the top boys basketball recruit - Isaiah Collier.

Collier, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Wheeler High School (Georgia), committed to USC on Tuesday morning. He picked the Trojans over Cincinnati, Michigan and UCLA.

SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec predicted Collier's USC commitment a month ago. Collier's high school teammate, Arrinten Page, committed to USC in early October.

With Combine Academy four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. also in the mix, Andy Enfield has assembled one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

After making his decision, Collier spoke with Sports Illustrated's Jason Jordan.

“I just knew that it was the best decision,” Collier tells Sports Illustrated. “I have the best relationship with Coach (Andy) Enfield and his whole staff. It’s like a family there, and that’s the situation that I wanted to be in. Plus, it’s got great academics and that’s something that’s really important to me too.”