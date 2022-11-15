Skip to main content

Juju Watkins commits to USC Trojans women's basketball

Watkins is the No. 1 recruit in the country

Juju Watkins is staying home.

The Sierra Canyon girls basketball star - and the consensus No. 1 player in the country - announced her commitment to USC on Tuesday morning. 

Watkins picked USC over Stanford and South Carolina. A 6-foot-1 guard, Watkins averaged 25.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game last season for the 30-2 Trailblazers.

"There's no place like home so I will spending my next four years at the University of Southern California," Watkins said in a packed Sierra Canyon gym.

