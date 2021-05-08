USC Gets Aggressive with Recruiting as Dead Period Expires June 1

USC continues to make moves on the recruiting trail, as the dead period officially ends June 1.

The Trojans currently have five verbal commitments for the 2022 class but look to bolster those numbers by the end of the season. Recently, Clay Helton's staff has extended offers to the following prospects.

22' Zach Rowell is a 6'5", 265-pound defensive end from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, Calif. He recently received an offer from USC and took to Twitter to announce the news citing:

“Fired up!! Blessed and humbled to say after a great conversation with @Coach_Sooto I have received another Division 1 full ride scholarship offer to USC!! Fight on”

23' prospect Rico Flores Jr., from Folsom High School, also received an offer from USC. Flores is 6'2", 190-pounds, and a four star wide receiver. He wrote on social media, “Very blessed and excited to have received an offer from the University of Southern California !!!" when announcing the news.

During Flores' freshman and sophomore campaigns, he totaled 984 yards for 48 catches and 13 touchdowns [MaxPreps].

And here's something to keep your eye on...

Freshman, Ka’Davion Dotson, safety from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, received his first college offer from the USC Trojans.

“Extremely Blessed To Receive My 1st Offer From University Of Southern California.”

Although Dotson is young, USC sees potential in the 6'0", 178-pound defender. After receiving his first offer from the Trojans, two more came in from Arkansas and Oklahoma State.

-------

You may also like:

[WATCH: Alijah Vera-Tucker Day 1 Rookie Camp with NY Jets]

[Spring Ball Wrap Up: Which USC RB Will be the Odd Man Out?]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com