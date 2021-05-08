WATCH: Alijah Vera-Tucker First Practice with NY Jets

Plus...first look at the former USC offensive lineman in his new jersey!

Day 1 is officially in the books for former USC Trojan Alijah Vera-Tucker, as he gets settled in with his new team in the Big Apple.

Vera-Tucker was seen training with Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, in a video posted on the teams Twitter page.

Just last week New York selected the offensive lineman at pick No. 14 overall. The Jets traded up and exchanged picks with the Minnesota Vikings [23, 66, and 86] for picks [14 and 143].

Pro Football Focus rated Alijah Vera-Tucker as being one of the best fits for the Jets franchise.

PFF writes, "Vera-Tucker is one of the best offensive linemen on the move in the class, and he goes to an outside zone-heavy run scheme in New York that will take advantage of that. The USC product has earned an 84.1 run-blocking grade on outside zone runs over the past two seasons. Oh, and he also owns the highest pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over that span. Zach Wilson’s blindside is in good hands." [PFF]

The NFL's newest rookie is projected to sign a four-year-deal worth $15.8 million [per Spotrac], as the Jets see him as an integral building block for the future.

