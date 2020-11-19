Recruiting: 2021 WR Commit Josh Moore Chooses USC Over Stanford

Being a top ranked high school football player is a huge achievement, let alone being top ranked in two positions. Marist School's, Josh Moore, is a four star safety turned wide receiver, and will be a key part of Graham Harrell's offense when he joins USC in the fall of 2021.

Moore was born and raised in Atlanta, GA. He knows it will be a big transition to not only commit to being a full time wide receiver, but also a full time resident of Los Angeles.

"I look forward to getting out there to LA, it will be fun" (Moore).

Moore had originally committed to Stanford back in May of 2019. He was already prepared to head west and play ball in the state of California, but when he received an offer from USC just a few months later, his plans changed.

Moore stressed that education was a huge factor in his overall decision, and he knew that both Stanford and USC were top notch in that department. However, when it came down to it, he had to decide where he saw himself fit best as a person and a player.

"I was thinking about things other than education, okay the atmosphere is just bigger at USC, the program is more historic, more wins, Heisman trophy winners..." (Moore).

At the time of Moore's verbal commitment, USC had six defensive back commitments and only two wide receivers, thus it made more sense for Moore to commit as an offensive player and strengthen Graham Harrell's playbook.

"I have always liked both positions and always tried my best on both sides of the ball. I know they [USC] like's to sling it around a lot and I really like that aspect" (Moore). "There's nothing like catching a touchdown in front of all those fans and people just going crazy."(Moore).

Well, hopefully Josh Moore will have many of these special and well deserved moments as a USC Trojan (and maybe even in front of fans) in 2021.

