WATCH: No.1 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks USC

This week's recruiting feature highlights Austin, Texas senior, Lake McRee, who is currently ranked as the number one tight end in the state of Texas. McRee is playing his senior football season at Lake Travis High School and is verbally committed to USC for 2021.

When asked how he feels being the top TE in the great state of Texas, McRee said, "everything is just a blessing and I could not have done it without all my coaches".

McRee suffered a torn ACL in the fall of 2019 and was not able to play his junior year at Lake Travis HS. Prior to his injury he was committed to Texas, but something just didn't feel right. McRee de-committed from the Longhorns in February (2020) and opened his recruitment back up to other schools.

"The Texas staff ended up making some changes" McRee explained, "and I knew that after watching that season at Texas, it might not be the best place that I would fit in, tight end-wise".

McRee said that one of the biggest reasons he decided to commit to USC was because of Graham Harrell. McRee felt that Harrell and the rest of the coaching staff made an effort to show McRee exactly how he would fit into the equation.

"They'd sit me on a zoom call like this and kind of break down film, and, so, I already know how the offense works" (McRee).

Lake McRee is one of three Texas seniors to verbally commit to USC for 2021. The other two are Katy, Texas' Brandon Campbell (RB) and Dallas, Texas' Quaydarius Davis (WR).

