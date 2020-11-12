AllTrojans
WATCH: No.1 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks USC

Kim Becker

This week's recruiting feature highlights Austin, Texas senior, Lake McRee, who is currently ranked as the number one tight end in the state of Texas. McRee is playing his senior football season at Lake Travis High School and is verbally committed to USC for 2021. 

When asked how he feels being the top TE in the great state of Texas, McRee said, "everything is just a blessing and I could not have done it without all my coaches". 

McRee suffered a torn ACL in the fall of 2019 and was not able to play his junior year at Lake Travis HS. Prior to his injury he was committed to Texas, but something just didn't feel right. McRee de-committed from the Longhorns in February (2020) and opened his recruitment back up to other schools.

"The Texas staff ended up making some changes" McRee explained, "and I knew that after watching that season at Texas, it might not be the best place that I would fit in, tight end-wise". 

McRee said that one of the biggest reasons he decided to commit to USC was because of Graham Harrell. McRee felt that Harrell and the rest of the coaching staff made an effort to show McRee exactly how he would fit into the equation. 

"They'd sit me on a zoom call like this and kind of break down film, and, so, I already know how the offense works" (McRee).

Lake McRee is one of three Texas seniors to verbally commit to USC for 2021. The other two are Katy, Texas' Brandon Campbell (RB) and Dallas, Texas' Quaydarius Davis (WR). 

Inside USC's Linebacker Room

Todd Orlando wasn't exactly pleased with the performance of USC's linebackers on Saturday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

SteveUSC

Injury Update: Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili Status

In a press conference on Thursday morning, Clay Helton gave the media an update on Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

SteveUSC

Arizona At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here is a look at three players on Arizona's defense that USC fans need to know.

Claudette Montana Pattison

RECRUITING UPDATE: QB Depth for USC in 2021

With two verbally committed QB's for the 2021 season, and potentially a third on the horizon, the USC Trojans could be stacked with talent next fall.

Kim Becker

Todd Orlando Evaluates The Trojans' Secondary

Todd Orlando had his debut as defensive coordinator for the USC Trojans on Saturday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Trojans' Fast Tempo Ranks No. 1 in College Football

The USC Trojans ran 95 offensive plays in their season opening victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

BriAmaranthus

Arizona At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here's look at three players on Arizona's offense that USC fans need to know

Claudette Montana Pattison

Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Grant Gunnell

This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans offense will face Grant Gunnell, Arizona's new starting sophomore quarterback from The Woodlands, TX. Here's a look at how these two QB's stack up in your weekly game week QB preview.

Claudette Montana Pattison

How (RB) Vavae Malepeai Feels About Fumbling In The RedZone

Despite his stellar career stats with the Trojans, Malepeai's 2020 debut was not exactly what fans were expecting.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Clay Helton Previews Arizona's Offense and Defense

Scouting Arizona's offense and defense has been "difficult" said Helton in a presser on Tuesday.

Claudette Montana Pattison