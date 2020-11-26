AllTrojans
USC Remains a Top Five Contender for QB Recruit Jaxson Dart

Kim Becker

USC has a slew of quarterback talent potentially committing to USC for the 2021 season. Both Miller Moss (Los Angeles, CA) and Jake Garcia (Loganville, GA) have verbally committed to USC with the early signing date right around the corner. But on October 11, 2020, the Trojans put out a third offer to a QB prospect, Jaxson Dart.

Sports Illustrated Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., got an update from Dart last week on which university offers are being considered as his top contenders for his college football career.

"He's basically down to five schools, four in the Pac-12 and the in-state school, BYU" (Garcia, Jr.). Arizona State, Washington State and UCLA join USC and BYU to complete Dart's top five offers. 

Garcia, Jr. said that these five schools have certain similarities including wide open offenses. The schools also have recruited other quarterback commits, so Jaxson Dart knows that he is going to be in competitive company.

"We know that Jaxson is not afraid, I should say, of competition. He knows that's going to happen regardless of where he ends up" (Garcia, Jr.).

But the Trojans are definitely still in the mix. Garcia, Jr. said that Dart loves what Graham Harrell has done with his quarterbacks and he knows that if he were to commit to USC, he would be joining a team with a history of weapons at the QB position.

Dart told Garcia, Jr.:"'Hey, look, regardless of when I am the guy there, [if he goes to USC], I know I'll be throwing to great receivers because of the way USC recruits". Garcia, Jr. said that Dart didn't speak about his other offers at the same level, so USC could potentially be in a great position to see Dart join their team next fall. 

Jaxon Dart is finishing up his senior year of high school at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, UT. He led his high school football team to the state championship title on an undefeated season and is ranked as the number one quarterback in the state of Utah. 

[READ: Quarterback Kedon Slovis' Intangibles Rallying USC]

