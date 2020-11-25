AllTrojans
Quarterback Kedon Slovis' Intangibles Rallying USC

BriAmaranthus

USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis burst onto the college football scene as a freshman, earning 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, Slovis is the nation’s most accurate returning passer (71.9% completion percentage). During an abbreviated 2020 season, Slovis has led the No. 18 Trojans to an undefeated 3-0 record, including late game wins over Arizona and Arizona.

At times, Slovis' inconsistency has been concerning this season. Missed throws, particularly in the red zone have at times shaken the quarterback's confidence. 

However, Slovis' team leadership in clutch situations have been the Trojans x-factor. 

"When we needed [Slovis] the most, he made plays for us," USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "A lot of that has to do with stepping up as a leader and being a guy that people look to, and being a guy that can rally the team around them."

USC head coach Clay Helton has echoed that sentiment.

"He's found ways to execute down the stretch," Helton said. "And I've always said winners win and he is a winner and he found a way to win and execute when it mattered the most."

USC hosts Colorado (2-0) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum next Saturday, November 28th at 12:30 p.m. PT. Slovis and the Trojans are trying to keep a 14-game winning streak against the Buffaloes alive. A win for USC would all but wrap up a Pac-12 South title. 

If it comes down to the wire, you know who the Trojans team will turn to. 

Comments

