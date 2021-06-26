22' USC Commits Pushing WR Tetairoa McMillan to Pick the Trojans

Tetairoa McMillan is a local 2022 wide receiver from Servite High School in Anaheim, Calif. He is 6'3", 185-pounds and the No. 7 ranked wide receiver nationally according to 247Sports.

McMillan's recruitment is heating up as he currently boasts 23 offers from big-time programs all around the country. Recently, the four-star prospect took two official visits to Oregon and Arizona, but other Pac-12 players including USC, Arizona State, and Stanford all hold interest for the California native.

Sports Illustrated Ducks Digest publisher Max Torres caught up with McMillan to discuss his recent visit to Oregon and his recruitment overall. Here is what the elite prospect had to say about his commitment timeline and the USC Trojans.

Torres: Which schools are recruiting you the hardest?

“Oregon, USC, and Arizona.”

Torres: Which schools do you have visits planned for?

“Officials to Oregon and Arizona, and an unofficial visit to USC. USC is trying to get me to take an official visit this weekend, but my schedule is jam packed right now.”

Torres: How was your visit to USC?

“It was a great experience. They showed me nothing but love. The great thing about USC is that I’m able to play football and volleyball over there.”

Torres: UCLA and Stanford have also offered you volleyball scholarships. How big of a factor is playing volleyball in college?

“At the end of the day football got me where I’m at. It would be nice if I could play volleyball at the next level, but it won't affect my ultimate decision.”

Torres: What are your thoughts on USC's 2022 recruiting class thus far?

“That is definitely dope. They got some of the top recruits committed there and most of them are hometown players from California. We all play in the trinity league. They are all trying to convince me to go over to USC.”

Torres: What are your thoughts on USC's wide receiver tradition?

“That is definitely a big part of it. There is no doubt that they have created great wide receivers and get people to the next level. Everyones end goal is to make it to the league, and I definitely feel like they can do that.”

Torres: What are you looking for in a school?

“If it feels right and if it feels like home, then that is the place for me. It was nice taking all of these visits and seeing what their campuses are like, and being around the staff.”

Torres: What's the timeline for your final decision?

“I think I’m gonna make my decision before my senior season.”

