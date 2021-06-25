No. 1 Prospect J.T. Tuimoloau Rejects Alabama Offer, Final Decision Looming

If you thought the Alabama Crimson Tide were a lock to land 2021 prospect J.T Tuimoloau, think again.

According to news via Brandon Huffman, Tuimoloau told 247Sports that he was cancelling his fifth official visit, set for Alabama this weekend.

"It’s just a feeling I’ve had for a while now and after getting back from my official visit to Oregon, we decided not to take the trip to Alabama," Tuimoloau said.

This means that the nation's No. 1 prospect, will soon make his college decision, and the choice will come down to four programs, Washington, USC, Ohio State and Oregon.

While the Ohio State Buckeyes currently hold 247Sports' Crystal Ball prediction, the Pac-12 teams hold the advantage of close proximity. And with Alabama out of the mix, Oregon, Washington and USC's odds of landing Tuimoloau have slightly increased.

So what's next for the 6'4", 227-pound defensive lineman? After taking official visits to his final four schools, he will reflect and make his final decision ahead of fall camp.

"I think I have a pretty good idea of what each of the four schools I’ve visited offer and now I’m going to discuss things as a family and come to a decision," Tuimoloau told Huffman.

