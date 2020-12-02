AllTrojans
In Depth Analysis Into 2021 Kyron Ware-Hudson's Flip From Oregon

Kim Becker

There are many external factors that can affect the recruiting process for college athletes, but a pandemic has surely been one of the biggest. Earlier this week, Southern California native and wide receiver prospect, Kyron Ware-Hudson, flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC in a move that surprised many, including SI Recruiting Analyst, Edwin Weathersby II.

"What makes this even more shock is that he has a brother at Oregon, defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson, and families often want to see their kids play together in college, so this was a very very shocking flip" Weathersby II explained, "He is at Mater Dei High School of course, Bruce Rollison is the head coach there at Mater Dei, and Mater Dei has been USC friendly for years".

In a Twitter post on Monday, Ware-Hudson announced his de-commitment from the Ducks.

Ware-Hudson is currently the No.6 slot receiver prospect on offense at SI All American and a top rated receiver nationally across the board. 

"At six-foot-one, 200 pounds, Ware-Hudson, he's got surprising strength at the receiver position", Weathersby II told SI AllTrojans. "He should at least work himself into a productive mid-range target in USC Offensive Coordinator, Graham Harrell's, air raid  system." 

Weathersby II went on to say, "Ware-Hudson mentioned that he likes to watch Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London and see how USC is using them in their offense and see how he can fit doing those same things, so not being able to see USC play is another blow from the recruiting aspect" (Weathersby II).

Having Ware-Hudson commit to USC this week was a huge gain for the Trojans as early signing dauy rolls around the corner on December 16th. With this 2021 receivers great production and flash ability skill set, he will add even more depth for USC's skill set positions in the upcoming years.

TO WATCH: In Depth Analysis On 2021 Commit Kyron Ware-Hudson Click The Video Above.

