Trojans WR Coach Supplies Update on Bru McCoy's Progression at USC

Claudette Montana Pattison

Bru McCoy may be young, but there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead with the USC Trojans. The wideout was bound for success at the collegiate level, after showing a highly competitive resume at Mater Dei High School and being a four star recruit.

Although McCoy took a small detour down to Texas to participate in 2019 spring practice, the 6'3", 220 pound receiver found his way back to Southern California later that year and re-joined the Trojans. Cleary, a smart move, as McCoy has already seen the field quite a bit this season and showed positive progressions as a Redshirt Freshman. 

To date, McCoy has 13 receptions, 142 receiving yards and one touchdown this year. One of his most notable plays this season was during the Trojans season opener against Arizona State. USC was 4th & 13th at ASU 26 with 2:52 left in the 4th quarter. Slovis threw a pass into the end zone which was intended for receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Brown tipped the ball off, just barely missing the reception when the redshirt freshman Bru McCoy ran behind and caught the pass for a touchdown.

This crunch time play display a couple of positives for McCoy. #1 being that he is an incredibly reactive and athletic player and #2 he can follow through and make the plays when it counts the most. 

USC wide receivers head coach Keary Colbert, agreed this morning in a zoom presser that McCoy is evolving as a player and executing well when given opportunities. 

"I feel like he is growing every day, he is a very hard working young man, football means a lot to him. He’s been taking his role and starring in it. Whether it is five plays, [or] if it's 20 plays, 30 plays, he just goes as hard as he can and tries to make plays. He's had a great season so far.” Colbert went on to say, "we have some talented receivers in the room and trying to get him out there at different times. [That] is the part that is the hardest. They are all talented and they all can play, but I think he’s done a great job of taking advantage of the time he's had out there."

One of USC's strongest attributes his season is definitely their skill set players. Veterans, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns are possible 2021 NFL draft contenders and continue to bring value to USC's offense. As McCoy continues to develop and mature in his college game, expect to see him take the field frequently, and continue to make key plays for the USC Trojans. 

