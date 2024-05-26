Trojan Notes: Bronny James Update, USC Primetime Game Slot, Transfer's Confidence Heading Into Season
Catch up on the latest big news about the USC Trojan football team with highlights from the primetime Big Ten matchup and an insight into a confident transfer aiming for a prominent position.
USC Football: Big Ten Matchup Set for Primetime Showdown
The Trojans are set to light up the night as they secure a prime slot on Fox's Friday night college football schedule. This prominent placement early in the season underscores the high expectations and excitement surrounding the team as they face off against Big Ten competition.
USC Football: Transfer Aims High for Top Cornerback Job
A seasoned transfer is making waves with their robust confidence to compete for the top cornerback spot in the 2024 season. Demonstrating significant promise and determination, this player could be a pivotal part of the Trojan's defensive lineup.
USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Falls Out of Lottery in New Mock Draft
One of USC's guards may not be selected in the NBA Draft lottery after all.
USC Basketball: Bronny James is Being Looked at by Two NBA Contenders
Bronny James has scheduled two workouts with NBA teams ahead of the NBA draft next month.
USC Basketball: Bronny James' NBA Draft Range Revealed By His Agent
The draft range for USC's Bronny James has been revealed by his agent during an exclusive interview.
Reflecting on today’s stories, one can’t help but feel the mounting excitement for the upcoming season with major games and potential new stars rising in the Trojan ranks. What are your thoughts on these developments? Do you think the new transfer has what it takes to lock down the cornerback position? Share your views and join the discussion below! Don't miss out on being part of the Trojan conversation.