USC Basketball: Bronny James is Being Looked at by Two NBA Contenders
As the NBA Draft process continues, one of the more interesting parts of it is what will happen with former USC Trojans guard Bronny James. James declared for the draft despite a poor first season with USC and he has been trying to give himself a chance to be drafted.
He has impressed scouts so far during his workouts and pro-day, giving more thought to his being selected. His agent Rich Paul has been working to help him land with a team that could help develop his game further.
According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Bronny has scheduled a workout with the Phoenix Suns ahead of the NBA Draft. Phoenix is one of a few teams that he is scheduled to meet with, including the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been conflicting speculation about where Bronny may end up in the draft, ranging from the first round to the end of the second.
Being the son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny has gone under major scrutiny for his game. He is still only 19 years old and has the skills that could see him become an impactful NBA player.
While Los Angeles makes sense due to the connections with his dad, the best situation for Bronny will be with a team that believes in him. His game is still growing and if a team can be patient with him, they could be rewarded down the line with a productive NBA player.
