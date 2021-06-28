WATCH: Anna Cockrell's Inspiring Speech After Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

"In 2019 I was super depressed and I didn't want to be here anymore, so to be standing here today as an Olympian is like more than I can take."

Emotions ran high Sunday night after USC track star Anna Cockrell qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

According to USC Athletics, "Cockrell had a time of 53.70 to break her own USC record and finished third in the women's 400m hurdles final to qualify to represent the United States at the 2020 Olympics. Cockrell, who originally set the school record with a time of 54.68 on the same track to win the 2021 NCAA title, needed to better her school record by nearly a second to advance, so she did, as the fourth-place finisher posted a time of 53.83."

After qualifying for the Summer Olympics, Cockrell was full of emotion, tears and joy. She gave a heartwarming testimony, explaining her journey which ultimately left her speechless.

During eight days of competition at the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team Trials, seven USC athletes qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The full list of athletes include, Rai Benjamin (M-400m H), (W-400m H), Kendall Ellis (W-4x400m relay pool), Allyson Felix (W-400m), (M-800m), Dalilah Muhammad (W-400m H), Michael Norman (M-400m)

----

----

