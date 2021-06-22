USC's Isaiah Jewett Concerned With 10-Page Essay After Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

"I’m mentally trying to re-focus and get that done because it’s due tonight."

Monday was an exciting one for USC redshirt freshman Isaiah Jewett as he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics during the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Jewett finished second in the men's 800-meter run, which solidified a spot on team U.S.A this summer. Jewett was all smiles after the race, and brought his electric energy into the press conference, which proceeded the event.

The student-athlete expressed that he was excited about becoming an Olympian, but had one big thing on his mind.

“My legs feel really good. Mentally I’m tired. I need to sleep. I have a 10-page essay due tonight. I’m mentally trying to re-focus and get that done because it’s due tonight and my teacher didn’t give me an extension. So I'm about to be grinding, [but] I'm just happy to be here," said Jewett. "I'm just trying to get my homework done at the same time."

Still smiling, Jewett made his case for an extension, and called out his professor on camera.

"I told her to watch," Jewett said. "So hopefully she knows. Hopefully if you're watching this, hello professor, please give me an extension."

Jewett's words went viral, and resulted in an incredible amount of press coverage. Many fans and media personalities were astounded that instead of celebrating his accomplishment, the student-athlete was concerned with just that, being a student-athlete and completing his paper.

Regardless if Jewett finished his paper or not, he should still be proud of his tremendous accomplishment. The Los Angeles native's next move will be to head to Tokyo in July 2021.

