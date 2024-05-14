USC Basketball: Bronny James Enjoys Shockingly Prolific Performance at NBA Combine
Former USC Trojans reserve combo guard Bronny James, who's no sure thing to be selected in this summer's impending 2024 NBA Draft, is making waves at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week nevertheless.
Though the 19-year-old Sierra Canyon School product is listed at 6-foot-4, he actually measured in at 6-foot-1-and-a-half without shoes, according to Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report.
Really, though, that's the only negative news of the day.
James, eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James, posted a stunning 40.5-inch vertical, the fourth-best of any Draft Combine hopeful this year, according to Joe Doerrer of Strictly BBall:
But that was just an appetizer for the strangest surprise of the day Monday. James made 12 straight three point shots at one point, and 19-of-25 overall, during a three point shooting drill, per Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports.
Behold his momentous tear below:
James was a horrible shooter from, well, basically anywhere during his underwhelming stint as a backup on a bad USC team, which finished the year with a 15-18 record and missed the postseason entirely.
In his 25 healthy contests for the Trojans (six starts), James averaged just 4.8 points on a patchy .366/.267/.676 shooting line, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 dimes and 0.8 steals a night. His 26.7 percent three point conversion rate, on 2.4 attempts, certainly didn't presage such an impactful performance at the pro level. Of course, nailing a bunch of treys without being defended by anybody figures to be markedly easier than doing so with, say, Anthony Edwards draped all over you.
But Cardinal and Gold fans are no doubt rooting for James to excel as he makes his way to the pros. And this at least is a positive sign that he may have some upside yet.
