USC Women's Basketball: Projected No. 1 Pick In 2025 WNBA Draft Transferring To Trojans
USC women's basketball is bringing in one of the top transfers in the country. Former Stanford Cardinal Kiki Iriafen has announced she is transferring to USC, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 6-foot-3 forward finished her junior season at Stanford averaging 19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while winning the Katrina McClain Award as the best power forward in the country. She also made the All-Pac-12 team and was named the Pac-12 Most Improved Player in 2024. She is projected by many to be either the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft or one of the top players off the board.
The former five-star recruit out of Harvard Westlake school in Los Angeles returns to SoCal to help USC push for a national title. The Trojans are coming off a season in which they advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in thirty years, and now looked primed to remain in the thick of contention for years to come.
Iriafen is an incredible addition to a Trojans team that is already bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for next season. The Trojans have three five-star recruits joining the team for the 2024-2025 season, led by the No. 6 overall prospect, Kennedy Smith. While these players are expected to help USC advance past the Elite Eight, the addition of Iriafen could also prove vital. Iriafen adds experience to this group, which though talented, potentially could need time to adjust to college and the college game.
Adding Iriafen to a roster already with JuJu Watkins and Rayah Marshall will be terrifying to upcoming opponents. Like Marshall, Iriafen is a rebounding machine as both players averaged a double-double in points and rebounds last season. Combine this with Watkins, who was the top freshman in the country this year and finished second in the NCAA in scoring averaging 27.1 points per game, and the Trojans could be unstoppable next season.
