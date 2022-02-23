Ex-USC WR Amon Ra-St. Brown: 'No One On The Lions Really Knew Who I Was'

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown just wrapped up his rookie season in the NFL, and is already gearing up for year two. The former Trojan reflected on year one with the Detroit Lions, in a recent interview with ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard.

"No one on the Lions really knew who I was,” St. Brown said. “Yeah, they drafted me, so obviously they did their research, but they didn’t know who I really was, what I’m about, how I play and my intensity, so that was my mindset coming into training camp. Obviously, the draft ... already fueled me enough by being picked in the fourth round. Then, once they understood, it was time for me to really just perfect my craft and hone in on my skills."

St. Brown was drafted by the Lions at pick No. 112 overall, in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons at USC and recorded 178 receptions for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"Coming in, you don’t really know what to expect in the NFL. Being a rookie, you’re new. You’re just trying to make the team coming out of camp. Then after you make the team, you want to figure out how to get on the field and make plays and then once you make plays, you want to figure out how to keep making those plays and be a consistent player for your team.

So, for me, that process of going from the start to the end, was a steady upward climb for me, but now, for me, it’s starting to become a leader. I want to help the younger guys moving forward, with those that we draft. I feel like we’ve got a really young team with a lot of young talented players. I feel like we’ve got a shot to do something if we can just all come together and be one and really have each other’s back, we’ll be pretty good moving forward."

The Lions finished their 2021 season 3-13 under head coach Dan Campbell. Next season they will look to boost their winning percentage and reach for playoff contention.

