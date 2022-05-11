EX-NFL GM Evaluates 49ers Drafting Drake Jackson

Jackson was drafted by the 49ers at pick No. 61 overall.

USC outside linebacker Drake Jackson was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson spent three seasons at USC and recorded eight tackles for loss with five sacks last season. Former NFL GM Scott McCloughan evaluated the 49ers selection during a recent interview with The Athletic.

“He has traits you can’t teach,” McCloughan said. “That’s the get-off, that’s the flexibility, that’s the foot quickness, that’s the length. I liked him a lot off the tape this year from the standpoint of athleticism, flexibility, ability to re-direct and ability to get to the quarterback.”

The San Francisco 49ers open their rookie minicamp on May 13.

