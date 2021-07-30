Cleveland Cavaliers Welcome Evan Mobley With Massive Billboard

Sports Illustrated home
Evan Mobley Receives Warm Welcome to Cleveland

Just hours after getting drafted by the Cavs, former USC center Evan Mobley has touched down in Cleveland, Ohio.
Former USC center Evan Mobley received a warm welcome when he touched down in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday. The 7-foot big man was pictured stepping off a private plane, greeted by fans and Cavs personnel.

The team also welcomed the No. 3 overall pick with a billboard on E 14th St & Carnegie Ave reading, "WELCOME TO THE LAND EVAN MOBLEY."

The 20-year old was drafted Thursday night as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Only two players surpassed him on the draft board, Cade Cunningham [Detroit Pistons] and Jalen Green [Houston Rockets].

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

"I'm just here to be the best player, the best person I can be at the Cleveland Cavaliers," said Mobley after the Cavs made their selection. "I'm here to show what I have, and hopefully be rookie of the year [or] rookie of the month as many times as I can." Mobley continued, "I'm just here to do my best, bring everything that I got to the city [and] to the team. To get to know everyone, and I feel like we definitely can have a great year this next coming year."

Mobley was voted Pac-12 Player of the Year last season after averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 assists in 33 games played for the USC Trojans. 

