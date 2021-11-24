Vikings Announce Encouraging Update on Former USC DE Everson Griffen

Early Wednesday morning, police arrived at Griffen’s residence after he released an Instagram post, claiming that someone was in his home trying to kill him.

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has exited his home safely, and is “getting the help he needs" according to a statement released by Vikings organization.

According to ESPN, "Griffen left the residence "without incident" around 2:30 p.m. ET and was taken by ambulance to a health care facility."

“Law enforcements agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs,” the Vikings said in a statement.

“We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully. Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family.”

Griffen was drafted out of USC in 2010 by the Minnesota Vikings. He has spent 11 seasons with Minnesota, and one with the Detroit Lions.

