Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Reacts To Carson Wentz Trade

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is being traded to the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Sports Illustrated, "the Commanders will be taking on Wentz’s full contract, which results in $22 million (with $6.294 million roster bonus) in 2022; $20 million (with $6.176 million roster bonus) in 2023; and $20 million (with $6.235 million roster bonus) in 2024.

Additionally, the Colts will receive two third-round picks (one is potential in 2023 if Wentz plays 70 percent of plays) and a second-round pick. The Commanders get Wentz and a second-round pick."

Former USC wide receiver and current Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. commented on the trade move. "Appreciate you @cj_wentz. Great teammate and friend! He will be great!"

Pittman Jr. caught passes from Wentz last season.

Wentz spent one season with the Indianapolis Colts. The team went 9–8 in 2021.

