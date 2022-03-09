Report: Carson Wentz Traded to Commanders from Colts
Carson Wentz is leaving Indianapolis to head to Washington, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Commanders will be taking on Wentz’s full contract, which results in $22 million (with $6.294 million roster bonus) in 2022; $20 million (with $6.176 million roster bonus) in 2023; and $20 million (with $6.235 million roster bonus) in 2024.
Additionally, the Colts will receive two third-round picks (one is potential in 2023 if Wentz plays 70 percent of plays) and a second-round pick. The Commanders get Wentz and a second-round pick.
The trade doesn’t come as too much of a shock in terms of the Colts letting go of Wentz, since they previously made claims of wanting to trade the quarterback.
The Commanders did make a significant trade offer for Russell Wilson, but the quarterback ultimately chose the Broncos on Tuesday. Now, Wentz will be the first quarterback to sport the Commanders jersey.
Wentz’s one-year stunt with the Colts resulted in a 9–8 record and a slightly missed chance of making the playoffs.
