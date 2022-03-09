Carson Wentz is leaving Indianapolis to head to Washington, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Commanders will be taking on Wentz’s full contract, which results in $22 million (with $6.294 million roster bonus) in 2022; $20 million (with $6.176 million roster bonus) in 2023; and $20 million (with $6.235 million roster bonus) in 2024.

Additionally, the Colts will receive two third-round picks (one is potential in 2023 if Wentz plays 70 percent of plays) and a second-round pick. The Commanders get Wentz and a second-round pick.

The trade doesn’t come as too much of a shock in terms of the Colts letting go of Wentz, since they previously made claims of wanting to trade the quarterback.

The Commanders did make a significant trade offer for Russell Wilson, but the quarterback ultimately chose the Broncos on Tuesday. Now, Wentz will be the first quarterback to sport the Commanders jersey.

Wentz’s one-year stunt with the Colts resulted in a 9–8 record and a slightly missed chance of making the playoffs.

