Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL QB Updates: Wentz to Washington, Trubisky, and More
NFL QB Updates: Wentz to Washington, Trubisky, and More

Report: Carson Wentz Traded to Commanders from Colts

Carson Wentz is leaving Indianapolis to head to Washington, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Commanders will be taking on Wentz’s full contract, which results in $22 million (with $6.294 million roster bonus) in 2022; $20 million (with $6.176 million roster bonus) in 2023; and $20 million (with $6.235 million roster bonus) in 2024.

Additionally, the Colts will receive two third-round picks (one is potential in 2023 if Wentz plays 70 percent of plays) and a second-round pick. The Commanders get Wentz and a second-round pick.

SI Recommends

The trade doesn’t come as too much of a shock in terms of the Colts letting go of Wentz, since they previously made claims of wanting to trade the quarterback. 

The Commanders did make a significant trade offer for Russell Wilson, but the quarterback ultimately chose the Broncos on Tuesday. Now, Wentz will be the first quarterback to sport the Commanders jersey.

Wentz’s one-year stunt with the Colts resulted in a 9–8 record and a slightly missed chance of making the playoffs. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the hoop against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA

Jonathan Kuminga Could Be the Future of the Warriors

Golden State’s first-year phenom will take part in the All-Star Weekend festivities, but he’s aiming much higher.

By Michael Shapiro
Maurice Creek at a press conference.
College Basketball

Former College Hoops Player Recounts Escaping Ukraine Amid Invasion

Former Indiana guard Maurice Creek was playing for MBC Mykolaiv in Ukraine when Russia invaded.

By Joseph Salvador
Real Madrid and PSG play in the Champions League
Soccer

LIVE: Real Madrid, PSG Play for Place in UCL Quarterfinals

One heavyweight is sure to bow out, while the other is due to book a place in the quarterfinals after their showdown at the Bernabéu.

By Andrew Gastelum
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1)
Play
NBA

Devin Booker to Return Wednesday vs. Heat

The Suns guard missed the last four games due to being in COVID-19 protocols.

By Madison Williams
jason-kelce-eagles
Extra Mustard

Jason Kelce ‘Trending’ Toward Return to Eagles In 2022

Nick Sirianni's keg of beer to the All-Pro center should help in the decision.

By Wilton Jackson
Kevin Magnussen (DNK 20), Haas F1 Team
Play
Racing

Kevin Magnussen Returns to Haas F1, Joining Mick Schumacher

He replaces Nikita Mazepin, whose contract was terminated amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

By Madeline Coleman
Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim punches FSU guard Wyatt Wilkes in the gut.
College Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Punches FSU Player in Gut, No Foul Called

Boeheim got away with a cheap shot during the ACC tournament.

By Joseph Salvador
ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, 11/12/2021 Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, 11 December 2021 Nikita Mazepin (RUS), Haas VF-21 portrait during the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021
Racing

Nikita, Dmitry Mazepin Added to European Union Sanctions List

Haas F1 Team announced last week that it terminated its contract with the driver and title sponsor Uralkali, the company his father owns.

By Madeline Coleman