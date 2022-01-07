Skip to main content
RB Ronald Jones Out For NFL Week 18, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Former USC tailback Ronald Jones will miss the Buccaneers Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers, after suffering an ankle injury against the New York Jets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without running back Ronald Jones when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Jones suffered an ankle injury last week against the New York Jets.

"The running back situation – Ke’Shawn [Vaughn], Le’Veon [Bell] and Kenjon [Barner] are all ready to go and had a good week at practice," Arians told reporters Friday. "[I’m] anxious to see what they can do.”

Jones was selected by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old played for USC from 2015-17. During his collegiate career, he ran for 3,619 yards on 591 carries with 39 TDs. 

This season Jones has played in 16 games for the Bucs, accumulating 101 carries, 428 yards and four touchdowns. 

