JuJu Smith-Schuster: Pittsburgh 'It Was An Honor'

According to ESPN's Field Yates, JuJu will sign a one-year deal worth $10.75 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is leaving Pittsburgh. 

The 25-year old announced that he will sign a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, after entering free agency this offseason. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Smith-Schuster will sign a one-year deal worth $10.75 million.

The Tik Tok star spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was vocal about his love for the fanbase and city. He addressed Steeler nation with a farewell message over social media.

"Thank you for taking me in and making me a part of the family from the moment that I was drafted. You all took me in so quickly, and I really needed it. I was a wide-eyed 20-year old who was sent to the east coast away from my family for the first time in my life, and you made me feel right at home, despite all of the loneliness I should have felt. These have been the best five years in my life. 

I owe so much to the fans who embraced me and who made playing on Sunday’s in Pittsburgh so special. It was an honor to wear the black and gold for you all! I love you!"

Smith-Schuster has recorded 3,855 yards and 26 TD's in his NFL career. The 25-year-old was drafted in 2017 out of USC.

