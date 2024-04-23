USC Women's Basketball: Bill Simmons "Stunned" By This Element Of JuJu Watkins' Game
Outside of being eliminated in the Elite Eight and not winning it all, USC Trojans All-American freshman phenom JuJu Watkins' debut collegiate season could not have gone much better.
The 6'2" shooting guard out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth was the nation's second-leading scorer, behind only Iowa Hawkeyes superstar senior point guard Caitlin Clark. She averaged 27.1 points on .401/.319/.852 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks while leading the Cardinal and Gold to a sparkling 29-6 record.
It isn't just the stats that have pundits entranced. It's her sheer athleticism which seems likely to translate nicely to the WNBA level. But don't worry Trojans fans, you've still got three more seasons in the son with the 18-year-old hometown hero. The Ringer's Bill Simmons weighed in on her speed, and the evolution of the women's game in general, during a recent episode of his eponymous show The Bill Simmons Podcast.
"Well the style of play is a hundred times better than it was 20 years ago. The slash-and-kick and the shooting is just really fun to watch, the players are more skilled. Did you watch JuJu in the tournament?" Simmons asked pod guest Joe House. "Her coast-to-coast speed was kind of just stunning. I just did not expect to see that in a women's basketball game like that."
