4-star recruit announces offer from Utah basketball
Roughly a month after reportedly setting up a visit with the Utah basketball program, Herly Brutus, a highly-touted recruit in the class of 2026, has announced that he's received an offer from Runnin' Utes head coach Alex Jensen and his staff.
Brutus, who's set for a trip out to Salt Lake City in October, shared the latest news in his recruitment process in an Instagram post on Sunday. The 6-foot-7 wing holds over a dozen offers, according to 247Sports, and is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2026 class.
Brutus is slated to take his official visit to Utah starting Oct. 9, as first reported by 247Sports' Dushawn London; two days ahead of a Big 12 football showdown between Utah and Arizona State at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
While the Utes strive to take care of business on the gridiron against the Sun Devils, Jensen and his staff will try their hand at persuading one of Florida's top basketball recruits to play his college basketball career in Salt Lake City.
Brutus, who recently made a move to play for The Villages Charter (Villages, Florida) after suiting up for Umatilla High School (Umatilla, Oregon), is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 141 recruit nationally in the 2026 class, with offers from Houston, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State and TCU rolling in, among others. ESPN100 has him tabbed as the No. 82 recruit in the class and the No. 32 small forward in the country.
Brutus also has visits lined up with Florida State (Sept. 19) and Gonzaga (Oct. 3) over the next few weeks. He recently went on a visit to see Saint Louis in late August.
The Oct. 11 matchup on the field between Utah and Arizona State will serve as the Utes' "Hall of Fame" game, according to the program's official list of promotions that was released in June. Both programs enter the 2025 campaign with serious aspirations of winning the Big 12 and subsequently punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
As for the Runnin' Utes, they'll officially usher in the Jensen era with a home game against San Jose State on Nov. 3. Fans will get an early glimpse at the 2025-26 squad when it hosts Nevada in an exhibition contest on Oct. 17, followed by another friendly at Oregon on Oct. 24.