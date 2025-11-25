How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Grand Canyon college basketball game
After his squad allowed over 80 points per game through the first two weeks of the season, Alex Jensen hopes to see more defensive intensity from the Utah men's basketball team as it takes on Grand Canyon in the Acrisure Classic from Palm Desert, California.
The Runnin' Utes (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season in a disappointing effort against Cal Poly, which knocked down 14 3-pointers and shot 50% from the field to leave Salt Lake City with a 92-85 victory.
All the deficiencies Utah was able to overcome in its first five games of the season reared their ugly head in the loss to the Mustangs, who led for the final 37 minutes of regulation while outrebounding their Big 12 opponent, 42-32.
"Defensively, we gotta guard, individually and collectively," Jensen said after the game. "And 'how do I as a teammate fit into this scheme to what we're doing?' Our mind can't be anywhere else."
Bryce Drew aspires for similar improvement out of Grand Canyon as well, given Northwestern State shot 61.5% from the field in the second half of the Antelopes' 85-72 win over the Demons on Friday.
"We have to play way better," Drew said after the game. "I think our guys obviously will be fired up. We have to guard 1-on-1. It's probably not going to change dramatically unless the guy sits down in front and doesn't let his guy score. Hopefully, we'll pack our defense."
Grand Canyon will have to contend with Utah guard Terrence Brown if the Antelopes are slow down the Runnin' Utes offense. The Fairleigh Dickinson transfer leads the way with 25.2 points and 3.5 assists per game on 49% shooting from the field.
Keanu Dawes does a little bit of everything for the Runnin' Utes and puts up 12.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.
For the Antelopes, UNLV transfer Jaden Henley paces in scoring with 16.8 points per contest. Nana Owusu-Anane comes in averaging a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds per game.
How to Watch Utah vs. Grand Canyon
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25
- Game Time: 9 p.m. PT/10 p.m. MT
- Where: Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, California
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Radio: ESPN 700
Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. Grand Canyon
Spread:
- Grand Canyon: -4.5 (-106)
- Utah: +4.5 (-114)
Moneyline:
- Grand Canyon: -210
- Utah: +172
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.