Brynna Maxwell Named National/Pac-12 Player Of The Week

Coming off a career-high 34 points in Utah's 85-79 victory over No. 15 Oregon State last week, Utah sophomore guard Brynna Maxwell was named both the National and Pac-12 player of the week

Entering the 2020 college basketball season, a lot of expectations were placed on the shoulders of Utah sophomore guard Brynna Maxwell.

Maxwell was the first freshman from Utah to be named to an all-Pac-12 team. being chosen All-Conference honorable mention and a Pac-12 All-Freshman first-team selection.

So it's fitting that in Utah's biggest win of the past two years, Maxwell had a career game.

Her career-high 34 points led the Utes to an 85-79 victory over No. 15 Oregon State last Tuesday, shooting 10-of-15 from the floor and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. She followed that performance up with an 11-point, 6-assist, 4-steal and 3-rebound game against Montana State last Friday.

“I wanted her shooting those free throws, that was by design,” Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said after the Oregon State game. “Her stepping to the free throw line, I’m never thinking anything other than when those go in. I have zero doubts and know she is going to make those free throws in those situations.”

Due to those two games, Maxwell was named the College Sports Madness National and Pac-12 player of the week.

Over the span of those two games, Maxwell averaged 22.5 points and 3.5 threes per game, shooting 52% from the floor. She's been a scoring machine since she put on a Utah uniform, scoring double-digits in 23 of 34 career games, good enough to average 13.5 points per game during that time.

