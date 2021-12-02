Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award Winner to Be Announced Dec. 8

Author:

There is perhaps no greater example of an athlete using their influence to make a greater impact on the world outside the playing arena than legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. That's why, in 2015, Sports Illustrated renamed its Sportsman Legacy Award to bear Ali's name. The honor has been bestowed upon one athlete or former athlete each year that best embodies the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy as vehicles for changing the world.

“When I was featured on my first Sports Illustrated cover in 1963, it was a huge turning point in my career," Ali said in 2015. "Ever since, Sports Illustrated has been there documenting the great moments of my life, a relationship that has been integral to both my boxing career and now, the mission and legacy of the Muhammad Ali Center. It’s a relationship for which I will always be grateful. To have an award named in my honor by Sports Illustrated is something I could have never expected as a young man back in 1963 when I posed for that first cover. I am truly touched. I know there will be a great tradition of champions to receive this award in the future and I look forward to celebrating their spirit and accomplishments.”

The Sportsman Legacy Award was first given out in 2008, then not again until 2014, the year before it was named after Ali. The 2021 winner will be announced on Dec. 8. See the list below for past winners:

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

wisconsin-volleyball-tournament-preview
College

Six Teams to Watch in 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tourney

Dek: From top-seeded teams to potential bracket busters, here are six teams to look out for during the tournament.

mailbag-mac-jones-rookie-quarterback
NFL

NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The team makes its picks for Chargers-Bengals, Ravens-Steelers, Patriots-Bills and more.

mlb baseballs
MLB

MLB Owners Vote Unanimously to Institute Lockout

With the MLB's collective bargaining agreement expiring, the league will experience its first work stoppage since 1995.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dereon Seabron (1) warms up against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

N.C. State Beats Nebraska in 4OT Thriller

Dereon Seabron's 39 points in 57 minutes played lifted Wolfpack to a win in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

hunter renfroe
MLB

Report: Red Sox Trade Renfroe to Brewers for Bradley Jr., Prospects

Renfroe hit 31 home runs in 2021, his first season in Boston. The move reunites Bradley with the Red Sox, where he played for eight years.

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The College Football Playoff national championship trophy is displayed during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Source: Format Is Still Biggest Obstacle to CFP Expansion

Continued talks to expand the playoff remained stalled in Wednesday's meeting.

enes freedom
NBA

Enes Freedom Cheered In First Game Since Name Change

The Celtics center became a U.S. citizen this week and has been outspoken recently in trying to draw attention to injustices in China.

Kevin Coleman
College Football

No. 1 Slot Kevin Coleman Scores Four TDs in Four Different Ways

SI99 recruit from St. Louis the latest Freak of the Week honoree