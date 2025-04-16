Can Alex Jensen return Utah to Rick Majerus glory days?
New Utah Runnin’ Utes basketball coach Alex Jensen recently joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about a number of topics surrounding the program he has been tasked with rebuilding. They range from expectations to replicate the glory days of the Rick Majerus Era — when Jensen helped lead Utah to the 1998 national championship game — to playing in the Big 12.
Here are the highlights from Jensen’s interview.
On expectations to return the program to where it was when he played for Majerus
“It’s hard, because I don’t think the success Coach Majerus had over the time he was here, I don’t think that can probably ever be repeated. It’s a different landscape. You don’t get most guys for two, three, four years. It’s what a lot of people remember but I’m trying not to pressure myself into competing with that, if that makes sense. If you look back over the decade he had, it’s hard, especially in the Big 12. I don’t think it will ever be repeated. I’m not too worried about matching that. I’ve already accepted defeat on that one, not that we won’t try. I’m not saying it won’t be good. But it’s hard.”
On playing in the Big 12
“It’s a very good conference. I’ve been watching, since I got hired, Houston and BYU. A lot of teams that had down years that have the money will rebuild, like Kansas and Kansas State. I’ll continue to learn and evolve, but I think we can get competitive. It’s different than other conferences. I think it’s a little more physical than some of those other conferences. I think it’s a good draw for recruits, especially ones that want to play in the NBA.”
On leaving the NBA for Utah
“There’s a good line in the NBA that it’s easier to get in and stay in than to leave and come back. I didn’t really think about it that much. Like if I was going to come here, that’s what I’ve been telling recruits is, I’m not planning on leaving anytime soon.”
On hiring Wes Wilcox as general manager
“I think in a year's time it will be different. We’ll obviously work together but the important thing is that’s what he does full time. He doesn’t want to coach. He has experience with building and balancing rosters, relationships with agents.
“Both of us are learning, but it’s very NBA-esque, like prepping for the draft. I think in a lot of ways the pool is a lot larger and from different areas, but I think it will be a similar process. You have targets. I’m actually looking forward to seeing how it plays out. We’ll both learn and grow from it. He does that, I coach, we’re both involved in both. But I think having somebody that’s good at it and does it full-time is a huge benefit.
“When I left college last time I remember I got a Facebook page. They had just changed the rules where you could recruit on social media.A lot has changed since then. The portal and the NIL, it’s crazy. That’s a big reason I wanted to get a GM, somebody that didn’t necessarily want to coach but could help with that. I think as a coach it’s hard to do both and be good at it.”
On dealing with the transfer portal
“There’s more players that their ultimate goal is the NBA.There's only a certain amount of guys like that. I don't want to promise them that but I’ll promise them they’ll get better, that they’ll be on a winning team.
“I feel bad for the kids actually now going through the portal. It's hard. I remember I committed early to the University of Utah before my senior year in high school because I didn’t want to think about it. I didn’t want to do the recruiting stuff. Some like it more than others but it's almost like nonstop. I feel bad for them because it was always nice when you picked a place you knew you were going there and you just concentrated on winning and getting better at that place.”