Utah Women's Basketball Suffers Brutal Loss To Colorado

Less than one week after taking down No. 15 Oregon State, the Utah women's basketball team struggled on both ends of the court in falling to Colorado 80-50 on Monday afternoon
What a difference a week makes.

Last Tuesday, the Utes took down No. 15 Oregon State in Corvallis 85-79 behind a breakout, 34-point performance by Brynna Maxwell and a smothering defense that made shot selection difficult for the Beavers.

Fast forward to the present and Utah looked like a team that hadn't played basketball inn a long time. They turned the ball over 25 times en route to being blasted 80-50 by host Colorado. 

"Colorado beat us in every phase of the game today," Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said. "They played tough, smart and competed harder than we did. We were not prepared today and that is on me" 

Brynna Maxwell, who dominated Oregon State to the tune of 34 points, was held largely in check by Colorado's defense. Whenever Maxwell crossed half court, the Buffaloes had a player assigned to her who stayed with her the whole time. If Maxwell tried to use a screen to get some free space, she was instantly doubled and forced to give the ball up.

She finished with just eight points, tied with Andrea Torres and Kelsey Rees. Kemery Martin led the Utes in scoring with nine points. Point guard Dru Gylten finished with six points, three assists and two rebounds, but also had a team-high five turnovers, one of four players with at least three turnovers.

Of Utah's season-high 25 turnovers, the Buffaloes were able to convert that into 38 points. Likewise, Colorado turned the ball over 18 times and the Utes were able to score just nine points.

Utah will look to put this game in the mirror when it hosts Arizona State on Friday and Arizona on Sunday, it's first two home conference games of the season. Tipoff vs. the Sun Devils is set for 3 p.m. MT

"We will break this game down, fix some things and be ready to roll on Friday," Roberts said.

